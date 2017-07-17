Nora na-bad trip nang tuksuhin kay Tirso, matagal nang may samaan ng loob?

NAGLULUKSA pa rin si Direk Maryo J. delos Reyes para sa yumaong kaibigan at manunulat na si Jake Tordesillas when he delivered his speech sa opening ng 2nd TOFARM Film Festival. He even asked everyone inside the grand ballroom of Novotel Hotel to offer a minute of prayer for his departed friend.
After a while, ipinalabas na ang “Banaue” movie ni Nora Aunor directed by Gerry de Leon bilang senyales nang pormal na pagsisimula ng 2nd TOFARM filmfest. Dumating sa espesyal na okasyon ang bida ng “Banaue” na si Nora Aunor, Ronaldo Valdez at mga kaanak ng yumaong direktor sa pangunguna ng dalawa nitong anak, sina Li-berty Ilagan at Baby Gibbs (ina ng singer na si Janno Gibbs).
Natuwa naman kami sa bagong pagkilala na ginawa ng TOFARM para sa mga “celebrity farmers.” Kabilang sa kanila sina Tirso Cruz III, I-sabel Rivas, Gary Estrada, Eagle Riggs at Christopher de Leon. Si Nora ang tumanggap ng award ni Boyet na hindi nakarating sa event.
Umaatikabong tuksuhan naman from their showbiz friends ang inabot nina Nora at Tirso. Habang ang Noranians na nasa venue ay kinikilig pa ring makitang magkatabi ang paborito nilang loveteam.
Pero kung ano ang saya ng mga tao sa loob ng Novotel sa pagtatabi nina Nora at Tirso may nakapansin na tila nakasimangot naman ang Superstar habang katabi ang kanyang ex.
Ang kaduda-duda pa, e, pagbaba ng stage ay nagmamadali nang umalis ng venue si Nora. Ibang-iba ang aura ni Nora when she arrived at the venue hanggang sa ipalabas ang “Banaue.”
Bulung-bulungan tuloy ng ibang nakapansin, baka may “something” sina Nora at Tirso. Kung anuman ‘yun, tanging sila lang ang nakaka-alam.
