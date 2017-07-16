Yassi Pressman dedma lang sa mga bashers By Djan Magbanua Bandera

Dedma lang si Yassi Pressman sa mga inggiterong bashers na nagda-down sa kanya sa social media. May ilang fans kasi ng CocoJul o ang mga fans ng tambalang Coco Martin at Julia Montes ang nambabash sa kanya. “Meron namang mga ganun sa social media lalo na po sa mga panahon na to, kahit na ano pa pong trabaho natin. Minsan naaapektuhan pero brinubrush off ko lang.” Aniya, sumasandal lang siya sa family and friends nya for moral support. Sa mga nagbibigay ng ibang kulay sa tambalan nila sa Ang Probinsyano, talagan on screen lang ito. Kung napapansin daw na close sila ay ganun lang daw talaga si Coco, hindi lang sa kapwa artista kundi pati sa set. Sey din nya, wala nga siyang time na magkaroon ng relationship dahil focus siya sa mga ginagawa nya tulad nga ng isang upcoming movie nya under Viva Films. Speaking of AP, inamin naman ni Yassi na malaking tulong ang pagkakasama nya sa show para nga magkaroon ng maraming endorsements. Sa kanyang pagtaya, pang-17 na endorsement na niya ang Nivea, kung saan siya ang napiling first local endorser.

