DU30 binigyan ng ilang solon ng bagsak na marka matapos ang 1 taong termino

BINIGYAN si Pangulong Duterte ng bagsak na marka ng mga miyembro ng oposisyon sa Kongreso sa kanyang unang taon ng panunungkulan.

Sa isang press conference, inihayag nina Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, Sen. Risa Hontiveros at Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano ang grado ni Duterte matapos ang isang alternatibong State of the Nation Adress (Sona) na tinaguriang “So Ano Na” sa University of the Philippines Bahay ng Alumni, na ginanap isang linggo bago ang nakatakdang ikalawang SONA ni Duterte sa Huloy 24, 2017.

Idinagdag ni Hontiveros na bibigyan niya si Duterte ng grado na “8,000 hanggang 12,000,” na kumakatawan sa libo-libong napatay na mga pinaghihinalaang pusher at user.

“Yung isang pinakamatimbang na grade, pwedeng ibigay kong number, I would give him a grade of 8,000 to 12,000 dahil yan ang bilang nang napatay sa marahas na war on drugs,” sabi ni Hontiveros.

Idinagdag ni Hontiveros na hindi niya mabibigyan ng pasadong marka si Duterte sa harap ng sunod-sunod niyang kontrobersiyal na rape joke.

“The sheer weight of extrajudicial killings, the sexism and misogyny, the sheer weight of the lying that has been going on on various fronts, ay naitataboy kahit yung ilan na mabubuting nangyayari, kaya di ko mabigyan ng passing grade,” dagdag ni Hontiveros.

Tinawag pa ni Hontiveros si Duterte na “champion of male sexism, chauvinism, at misogny for trivializing rape.”

Sinabi naman ni Alejano na bagsak din na grado ang ibibigay niya kay Duterte sa harap ng magkakaibang pahayag sa pagitan niya at mga opisyal ng Gabinete.

“Siguradong bagsak sa aking paningin si President Duterte. There is a confusion dun sa team ng Pangulo kung saan papunta. Kaya yung iba, hindi na lang nagsasalita. Walang sense of direction, walang unity na nabibigay,” sabi ni Alejano.