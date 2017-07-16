4 dinukot ng Abu sa Sulu matapos ang pagbisita ni DU30 AP

DINUKOT ng mga pinaghihinalaang Abu Sayyaf ang apat na empleyado ng isang paaralan sa Sulu isang araw matapos bumisita si Pangulong Duterte sa mga tropa ng gobyerno na siyang nagsasagawa ng operasyon laban sa teroristang grupo, ayon sa mga opisyal.

Tinatayang 20 Abu Sayyaf ang pumasok sa isang elementary school sa Patikul, Sulu ilang saglit lamang matapos ang hatinggabi noong Sabado at tinangay ang anim na nagpipintura at karpintero. Nakatakas naman ang isa sa kanila at inalerto ang pulisya.

Kinalaunan, nailigtas ng mga miyembro ng Army ang isa sa mga dinukot na manggagawa.

Noong Sabado, pinagkalooban pa ni Duterte ng medalya ang mga sugatang tropa ng gobyerno matapos ang pagbisita sa Sulu.

Inatasan ni Duterte ang mga tropa ng gobyerno na sugpuin ang mga miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf na patuloy na hawak ang maraming banyaga at Pinoy na bihag.

