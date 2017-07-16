Palasyo nagbabala sa plano ng mga residente na bumalik na sa Marawi

NAGBABALA ang Palasyo na hindi pa ligtas bumalik sa Marawi City, sa harap ng plano ng mga residente na iokupa na ang lungsod sa kabila ng patuloy pang bakbakan sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng teroristang grupong Maute. NAGBABALA ang Palasyo na hindi pa ligtas bumalik sa Marawi City, sa harap ng plano ng mga residente na iokupa na ang lungsod sa kabila ng patuloy pang bakbakan sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng teroristang grupong Maute.

Idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na nauunawaan naman ng pamahalaan ang pagnanais ng mga residente na maging normal na ang kanilang pamumuhay.

“We understand the sentiments of the residents of Marawi wanting to return home after being forced to flee from the city. The government, however, is concerned with the safety and welfare of all civilians, especially women and children,” sabi ni Abella.

Ito’y sa harap ng ulat na may nagpaplano nang bumalik ang mga lumikas na residente sa Marawi.

“There is no assurance that areas outside the main battle zone are already safe to reside and live in, as incidents of cases of stray bullet victims have been reported. In addition, the clearing of the entire city of Marawi of IEDs and boobytraps left by terrorists, unexploded ordnance and other explosives is still ongoing. The danger and risks these pose still remain high,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Iginiit ni Abella na dapat na lamang hintayin ng mga residente na tuluyang matapos ang operasyon ng militar sa Marawi.

“For the safety of everyone, it is better to just wait for the end of hostilities and the completion of clearing operations,” giit ni Abella.