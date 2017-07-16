Quantcast

Pinaghihinalaang drug lord, 2 pa napatay sa QC 

3:24 pm | Sunday, July 16th, 2017

NAPATAY ang pinaghihinalaang drug lord na si Johnny de Leon at dalawang iba pa matapos makipagbarilan sa mga miyembro ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD) at Region 2 police sa kanyang  safe house sa Barangay Pag-asa, Quezon City ngayong umaga.
 Bukod kay de Leon, nasawi rin ang kanyang alalay na si Arnold Manipon, 61, at isa pang hindi nakikilalang lalaki na may edad na 30 hanggang 35-anyos, matapos ang engkuwentro.
Base sa spot report, nagpaputok umano ang isa sa mga napatay sa mga papalapit na mga pulis na magsisilbi sana ng isang  warrant ganap na alas-5  ng umaga.
Isisilbi sana ng mga otoridad ang isang  search warrant laban kay  de Leon matapos ang ulat na paso na ang rehistrasyon ng kanyang mga baril, ayon kay Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD district director.
Nagsusuplay ng shabu si de Leon umano sa  Isabela, Cagayan at Nueva Vizcaya provinces, ayon kay  Senior Supt. Remus Medina, chief ng  Regional Intel Division ng Police Regional Office 2.

