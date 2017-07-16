Pinaghihinalaang drug lord, 2 pa napatay sa QC Inquirer

NAPATAY ang pinaghihinalaang drug lord na si Johnny de Leon at dalawang iba pa matapos makipagbarilan sa mga miyembro ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD) at Region 2 police sa kanyang safe house sa Barangay Pag-asa, Quezon City ngayong umaga. Bukod kay de Leon, nasawi rin ang kanyang alalay na si Arnold Manipon, 61, at isa pang hindi nakikilalang lalaki na may edad na 30 hanggang 35-anyos, matapos ang engkuwentro. Base sa spot report, nagpaputok umano ang isa sa mga napatay sa mga papalapit na mga pulis na magsisilbi sana ng isang warrant ganap na alas-5 ng umaga. Isisilbi sana ng mga otoridad ang isang search warrant laban kay de Leon matapos ang ulat na paso na ang rehistrasyon ng kanyang mga baril, ayon kay Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD district director. Nagsusuplay ng shabu si de Leon umano sa Isabela, Cagayan at Nueva Vizcaya provinces, ayon kay Senior Supt. Remus Medina, chief ng Regional Intel Division ng Police Regional Office 2.

