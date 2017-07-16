1st The Eddys Awards rarampa sa Sunday’s Best ng ABS-CBN

NGAYONG gabi na mapapanood ang The Eddys Awards ng Society of the Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) sa Sunday’s Best ng ABS-CBN.

Panoorin ang bonggang gabi ng parangal ng The Eddys hosted by the father and son tandem of Luis Manzano and Edu Manzano na ginanap last Sunday sa KIA Theater, Cubao, Q.C.

Tutukan ang mga agaw-eksenang production number nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre, Ella Cruz at Julian Trono at ang pinag-uusapang pasabog na dance number nina Yassi Pressman at Arjo Atayde. May biritan showdown din sina Ogie Alcasid, Klarisse de Guzman, Morisette Amon at Martin Nievera bilang tribute sa yumaong music icon na si Willie Cruz.

At siyempre, kailangan n’yo ring abangan ang pagbibigay parangal sa natatanging performance ng mga magagaling nating aktor at aktres pati na rin ng mga taong nasa likod ng produksyon ng bawat pelikulang nominado sa kauna-unahang The Eddys.

Sabi nga ni Liza Diño-Seguerra, chairman ng Film Development Council of the Philippines na isa sa mga dumalo sa awards night, “Congratulations SPEEd for a successful Awards Night. Amaing list of nominees and very beautiful production! More power and kudos for bringing back glitter and glamour in awards ceremonies! Cheers to many more years of celebrationg Philippine Cinema! Mabuhay kayo!”

Ang The Eddys ay joint production ng Viva Live at ABS-CBN na mapapanood na tonight sa Kapamilya Network pagkatapos ng Gandang Gabi Vice.