Noli de Castro kinondena ng NYC, LGBT sa ‘climate change joke’ kay Jake Zyrus

HUMIHINGI ng public apology mula sa news anchor na si Noli de Castro ang National Youth Commission dahil sa kontrobersyal na “climate change” joke nito kay Jake Zyrus, ang bagong pangalan ni Charice.

Nag-trending sa social media at naging mainit na pulutan ng madlang pipol ang naging side comment ni Kabayan sa TV Patrol tungkol sa transformation ni Charice bilang si Jake Zyrus.

Pagkatapos kasing ipalabas ang ulat ng nasabing news program ng ABS-CBN ay nag-dialogue ang dating vice-president ng, “Ang tawag diyan ay climate change. Madami talagang nababago ngayon.”

Hindi ito nagustuhan ng ilang miyembro ng LGBT community at ng NYC. Ayon sa mga ito, hindi magandang ehemplo ang tulad ni Noli de Castro na isa pa namang nirerespetong broadcast journalist ang magbiro on national TV sa kasarian o gender preference ng isang tao.

Sa official statement ng NYC sa pamamagitan ni Commissioner Perci Cendaña, chairperson ng Committee on Social Inclusion and Equity, kinondena ng grupo ang “offensive remarks” ng news anchor.

“When a popular broadcaster and former Vice-President mocks a transgender man, he is not only offending LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) people, he is also setting a bad example to his audience specially to the youth,” bahagi ng pahayag ng NYC.

Dagdag pa ng grupo, hindi dapat ginagawang katatawanan ang usapin tungkol sa sexual orientation, gender identity and expression (SOGIE). Hindi rin daw tamang mag-joke ang isang anchor sa isang news program lalo na’t maselang isyu ang pinanggagalingan nito.

Dahil dito hiniling ng NYC at ng LGBT community na mag-public apology si Kabayan, “By rectifying the offensive and discriminatory remarks, the former Vice-President will set a good example to his audience specially the youth. We urge him to be an ally for acceptance and equality.”

Habang sinusulat namin ang balitang ito ay wala pang inilalabas na opisyal na pahayag si Noli de Castro tungkol sa isyu.