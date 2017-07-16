Alex Gonzaga walang karapatang mangaral tungkol sa ‘respeto’

ALEX Gonzaga lashed back at the Korean restaurant manager/owner after she was disrespected.

She had her beef belly changed all because puro ito taba. She claimed that the owner-manager fumed and shouted at them.

“Ate in Ye Dang Metrowalk a while ago, I asked the waiter to change our beef belly order with less fat then the Korean manager/owner started attacking our table.

“She kept on shouting at us while explaining that they can’t do that. My friends and I also observed how rude they treat their servers.”

“I called the Korean manager and told her she should not be rude to any customers especially when she’s in the Philippines coz we are all hospitable and caring to everyone here. It’s because of us that’s why they have their business and they are earning.”

‘Yan ang hanash ni Alex sa social media.

We can’t sympathize with Alex dahil noong nasa TV5 siya ay naging rude din siya sa kanyang make-up artist.

When she was being made up, nakahiga ang lolah mo kaya hirap na hirap ang make-up artist sa kanya.

Alex, you’re once rude on your make-up artist so stop telling stories of rudeness of other people.

Intiende?