Boobs ni Gretchen pinagpiyestahan sa social media; ang jologs kumain

AGAW-EKSENA si Gretchen Barretto sa pa-dinner ng kanyang friends sa Bacolod.

Why? She’s clad in a dangerously low plunging neckline top complemented a gold necklace. It was so low na halos lumuwa na ang boobs niya.

“Last night’s Bacolod dinner at Aida’s. Loving every bite. Thank you Ginnette & Charles for preparing an inasal feast,” caption niya sa isang Instagram video niya while feasting on chicken inasal with her bare hands.

Marunong palang magkamay si La Greta habang kumakain. She seems to be enjoying her food. Parang sarap na sarap siya habang kumakain ng nasabing Ilonggo dish.

“Jologs kumain! Walang arte sa katawan. I admire you for that. You are beautiful in every way!”

“How do you do this, you eat all these sumptuous meals and yet maintain your slim figure?! Good for you!”

“Hahaha! Takaw pero halimaw mag workout kaya ang sexy pa din.”

‘Yan ang say ng mga fans ni La Greta.

Sa isang Instagram video na kuha rin sa Bacolod, sing galore si La Greta kahit na hindi kagandahan ang kanyang boses. Meron pa siyang piano accompaniment, ha.