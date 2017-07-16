Ruru Madrid certified Pinoy oppa, pinuri ng mga K-pop addict By Jun Nardo Bandera

ACHIEVE na achieve ni Ruru Madrid ang certified oppa sa isa sa photos niya para sa isang sikat na magazine. Hayun, hindi lang K-pop addict ang napahanga niya kundi maging iba pang netizens. Panalo rin ang caption niya sa kanyang photo na, “Annyeong! Meet Ru Joong Ru” na pangalan daw niya. Ayon naman sa ilang fans ng aktor, mahal daw ng kamera si Ruru dahil kahit anong anggulo siya tingnan eh guwaping na guwaping! After Encantadia, mapapanood si Ruru sa Book 2 ng Alyas Robin Hood ni Dingdong Dantes sa GMA.

