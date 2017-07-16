Sobrang katakawan tampok sa Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko Bandera

NGAYONG Linggo, isang istorya tungkol sa pagiging maramot at matakaw ang ibabahagi ni Lola Goreng (Gloria Romero) kasama si Renz Valerio sa Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko. Si Renz ay si Crispin, ang batang walang tigil sa pagkain ng matataba at matatamis. Dahil sa sobrang katakawan, tuturuan siya ng leksyon ng isang mahiwagang magnifying lens na bibilhin niya sa isang antique shop. Ginagawa kasi nitong palakihin ang mga bagay at hindi na ibinabalik sa dating size. Dahil dito, mapapanaginipan ni Crispin na lahat ng candy at chocolate niya na malalaki ang size ay kumikilos at hinahabol siya! Magigising siya sa sakit ng tiyan na susubukang gamutin ng kanyang ama (Simon Ibarra) at ina (Tina Paner). Gumaling pa kaya ang sakit na ito ni Crispin? Huwag palampasin ang Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko ngayong gabi pagkatapos ng Hay, Bahay! sa GMA.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.