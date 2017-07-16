Tumbok Karera Tips, July 16, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Summer Romance; TUMBOK – (5) King Cardinal; LONGSHOT – (3) Special Rule

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Mrs. Jer; TUMBOK – (4) Cats Delight; LONGSHOT – (1) Strike At Sunrise

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Hitting Spree; TUMBOK – (3) Bentley; LONGSHOT – (2) Messi

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Newton’s Gal; TUMBOK – (5) Moon Laser; LONGSHOT – (8) Rosario Princess

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Little Kitty; TUMBOK – (4) Ring Success; LONGSHOT – (6) Runaway Champ

Race 6 PATOK – (5) Tough Gets Going; TUMBOK – (3) Double Strike; LONGSHOT – (7) Field Of Fight

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Mika Mika Mika/Combaton; TUMBOK – (8) Allbymyself; LONGSHOT – (10) Karangalan

Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Isla De Romero; TUMBOK – (6) Alupay Star/Strongmanzap; LONGSHOT – (5) Sweet Felicia

Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Crotales/Warlock; TUMBOK – (4) Graf; LONGSHOT – (4) Royal Chica

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Gawang Pinoy; TUMBOK – (6) Jenny’s Cat/Rapids Run; LONGSHOT – (7) Fantastic Gee

Race 11 : PATOK – (6) Katana; TUMBOK – (7) Tabing Ilog; LONGSHOT – (3) Boy Harabas

Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Precious Jewel; TUMBOK – (4) Ilovehenry; LONGSHOT – (5) Big Bad John

Race 13 : PATOK – (8) Love A Belle; TUMBOK – (3) Heavenly Fields; LONGSHOT – (1) Et Al

