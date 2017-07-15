Aguirre handang harapin kaso na isinampa ni de Lima

TINIYAK ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na nakahanda siyang harapin ang mga kasong isinampa sa kanya ni Sen. Leila De Lima.

“She is just trying to be relevant. Unlike her who has consistently anchored her defense on bare denials and nothing more, we can refute her accusations with well-established proof of actions taken,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Kinasuhan ni de Lima si Aguirre sa Office of the Ombudsman ng paglabag sa Revised Penal Code, kabilang na ang Negligence in Prosecution and Toleration of Criminal Offenses, Grave Coercion, Use of Falsified Documents, Offering False Testimony, at Usurpation of Legislative Powers.

“And unlike her, who has consistently refused to recognize the jurisdiction of our courts over her in the drug cases she is currently facing, I will face her accusations against me in any forum,” dagdag ni Aguirre.

Kasalukuyang nakadetine si de Lima sa Camp Crame matapos kasuhan kaugnay ng umano’y pagkakasangkot sa ilegal na droga sa National Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“I will follow what our laws or rules state on jurisdiction and will not challenge it because I know I have not done anything wrong,” dagdag naman ni Aguirre. (Oedipus Laguador)