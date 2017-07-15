Adik sa PH kokonti pagkatapos ng 5 taon-DU30

NANGAKO si Pangulong Duterte na magiging pinakamababa ang bilang ng mga adik sa bansa pagkatapos ng limang taon.

‪”I assure you, by the time I make my -kung buhay pa ako- five years from now, drugs will be at its lowest,” ani niya.‬

Idinagdag ni Duterte na magpapatuloy ang brutal na gera kontra droga hanggang matapos ang kanyang termino.

“I have to stop drugs, really stop. And it will stop,” sa kanyang talumpati sa Davao City noong Biyernes ng gabi.

‪“I will kill you if you destroy my country and you start f****** with my children,” dagdag ni Duterte.

‬Paulit-ulit na sinabi ni Duterte na aabot sa apat na milyon ang adik sa bansa.

Nangako si Duterte na tatapusin ang problema sa loob ng tatlo hanggang anim na buwan ng kanyang panunungkulan, bagamat nabigo siya at humingi ng palugit, sa pagsasabing magpapatuloy ang gera kontra droga hanggang matapos ang kanyang termino.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Duterte na hindi dapat makinig ang publiko sa mga akusasyon kaugnay ng umano’y extrajudicial killings.

“Ngayon, kayong mga andiyan nakikinig, sinasabi ninyo na extrajudicial killing. Wala ‘yan,” sabi pa ni Duterte.

