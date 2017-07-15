‘Kaso vs Noynoy walang kwenta, insulto sa SAF44’ Bandera

WALANG kwenta at masyadong malamya ang kasong isinampa kay dating Pangulong Noynoy Aquino kaugnay sa naging partisipasyon nito sa Mamasapano massacre na ikinamatay ng 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force.

Ayon kay Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, isa sa mga abogado ng mga kaanak ng mga nasawing pulis, kukwestiyunin nila kung bakit graft ang inirekomendang kaso ng Office of the Ombudsman gayong reckless imprudence resulting to homicide ang inihain nila laban kay Aquino.

Aniya, para lamang umano sa “nagnakaw ng ballpen” ang nasabing kaso at “hindi binigyang-halaga ng Ombudsman ang buhay ng mga napatay na miyembro ng elite force ng PNP.”

Imbes na matuwa, sinabi ni Topacio, ay nagalit ang mga kaanak ng SAF 44 sa desisyon ng Ombudsman, na halata umanong may “ulterior motive.”

Ani Topacio, maghahain sila ng motion for recommendation bilang pagpapakita ng pagtutol sa rekomendasyon ng Ombudsman.

