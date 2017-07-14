DU30 isusumite ang P3.767T 2018 proposed budget sa kanyang SONA By Wensy Valenzuela Bandera Intern

NAKATAKDANG isumite ni Pangulong Duterte sa Kamara ang P3.767 trilyong panukalang budget para sa 2018 sa araw mismo ng kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) sa Hulyo 24, 2017. Sinabi ni Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno na pinakamalaki pa rin ang inilaan sa edukasyon kung saan aabot sa kabuuang P691.1 bilyon, kabilang dito ang P613.05 bilyong alokasyon para Department of Education (DepEd), P13.5 billion naman ang inilaan para Commision on Higher Education (CHED) at P64.6 bilyon naman ang ibibigay na pondo para sa mga State Universities at Colleges (SUCs). Samantala, aabot naman sa P643.3 bilyon ang budget para sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH); 73.8 bilyon para sa Department of Transportation (DOTr); P 172.3 bilyon naman ang inilaan para sa Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) na mas mataas ng 15.4 porsiyento kumpara sa 2017; P145 bilyon din ang inilaan para sa Department of National Defense (DND) na mas mataas ng 5.5 porsiyento na mas mataas kumpara sa nakaraang taon. Aabot naman sa P1.45 trilyon ang budget na inilaan para sa Social Services Sector at P922 bilyon naman ang inilagay na budget para economic services.

