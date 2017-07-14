Nadine sa isyu ng live-in: Bakit naman ako magsisinungaling? Bandera

PINANINDIGAN ni Nadine Lustre ang kanyang mga naging pahayag tungkol sa balitang nagsasama na raw sila ni James Reid sa isang bubong. Hindi raw affected ang dalaga sa ginagawang pamba-bash ngayon sa kanya ng madlang pipol dahil sa naging sagot niya sa live-in issue. Naging usap-usapan sa social media ang kanyang “If that was true, so what?” statement tungkol sa pagli-live in daw nila ng kanyang boyfriend na si James. Sa isang showbiz event, natanong si Nadine kung ano ang reaksyon niya sa mga taong nagsasabi na hindi siya magandang impluwensiya sa mga kabataan. Aniya, “Wala naman po. I mean, tuloy naman yung buhay. Hindi naman ako affected. “Normal naman po yun talaga na hindi mo naman mapi-please lahat. And as for me naman po, hindi ako nagpi-filter ng mga isasagot ko. “Kasi, bakit naman po ako magsisinungaling, di ba? So, parang ganito po ako, e, kung ayaw niyo po…pero salamat na lang din du’n sa mga sumusuporta siyempre,” pahayag ng dalaga. “Basta nasabi ko na po yung dapat kong sabihin the last time. I-leave na po natin sa ganu’n,” dugtong pa ni Nadine. Hirit pa niya, “But then, siyempre kasi yung mga ibang bagay na po na ‘yan, parang di naman na po kailangan i-broadcast or sabihin pa sa iba. Parang sa amin na lang po yun, ganu’n po.” May plano na ba silang magpakasal ni James? “Parang di ko pa po naaano ‘yan, matagal pa ‘yan. Tingnan po natin, pero marami pa po kasi akong gustong gawin. “So, ngayon po, hindi ko pa po talaga iniisip. Not until maging ano na po ako, ma-achieve ko na ang lahat ng gusto ko,” sabi pa ng Kapamilya actress-singer. Sey naman ng JaDine fans, may karapatang lumigaya sina James at Nadine, at karapatan nilang ilihim ang kanilang private life.

