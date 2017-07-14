DBM magpapalabas na ng pondo para sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi By Klariza Gabrido Bandera Intern

TINIYAK ni Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno na nakatakda nang magpalabas ng pondo para sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi. Idinagdag ni Diokno na hindi rin makakaapekto sa kalagayan ng ekonomiya ng bansa ang gagawing pagsasaayos sa Marawi. Nauna nang ipinag-utos ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagbuo ng Task Force Bangon Marawi kung saan tiniyak niya an paglalaan ng P20 bilyong pondo para sa Marawi City. Sinabi pa ni Diokno na para sa 2017, aabot sa P5 bilyon ang inilaan, samantalang P10 bilyon naman ang pondo para sa 2018, samantalang hindi inaalam pa ang pondo para sa 2018. Ayon pa kay Diokno, kukunin ang inisyal na P5 bilyong pondo mulas sa NDRRM Fund noong 2016 at 2017,. Sinabi rin ni Diokno na maaari ring manggaling ang pondo sa budget ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Armed Forces of the Philippines Engineering Brigade, at mga donasyon mula sa iba’t ibang bansa.

