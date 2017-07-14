Hustisya para sa SAF44 hangad ni DU30-Abella Bandera

SINABi ng Palasyo na umaasa si Pangulong Duterte na mabibigyan na ng hustiya ang pagkamatay ng 44 na miyembro ng Special Action Force (SAF) matapos namang ipag-utos ni Ombudsman Conchita Morales na kasuhan si dating pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

“The President recognizes the heroic sacrifice of the Philippine National Police- Special Action Force 44, and it his-and the nation’s hope to finally bring justice to the victims and families of the Fallen 44 and put closure to the issue as part of the healing process,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Iginiit naman ni Abella na iginagalang ng Palasyo ang mandato ng Ombudsman na imbestigahan ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.