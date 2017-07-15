Juday gagawa ng pelikula kasama si Piolo pero sa isang kundisyon… By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

KNOWS sa showbiz na parehong malapit ang direkor na si Bb. Joyce Bernal kina Piolo Pascual at Judy Ann Santos. Kaya naman nu’ng nakita namin siya sa grand presscon ng “Kita Kita” produced by Spring Films at showing na sa July 19 ay agad siyang natanong tungkol sa ‘di matuluy-tuloy na balik-tambalan nina Piolo at Juday. “Nakausap ko kasi si Juday, sabi niya, ‘Mag-usap tayo kapag may kwento na, huwag ‘yung o-oo ako ngayon, o sige, willing akong gumawa kay Piolo tapos, makikita n’yo ‘yung kwento, hindi naman…‘yung parang magkita ulit, para gumawa ulit, hindi naman ganu’n ka-exciting, ‘di huwag na lang,’” kwento ni BB. Joyce. Pero tinanong daw niya si Juday kung ano ang mga gusto niyang concept ng movie nila ni Piolo, “Medyo ano, eh, medyo women something, women empowerment,” sey ng direktor. Dagdag ni direk Joyce, marami na ssilang naka-line up na gagawin para sa Spring Films kaya pati si Piolo ay magko-concentrate rin sa produksyon. “Yung gagawin namin, it’s regional na. Gusto naming ma-tap ‘yung Asia, mag-start kami ng ayan, kagaya niyan, hindi masyadong sikat na artista, ganu’n ang gagawin naming pelikula pero ‘yung magiging market sana namin, medyo Asia,” deklara ni direk Joyce. After “Kita Kita” na pinagbibidahan nina Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez may mga naka-line-up na raw silang projects for Spring Films. May follow-up movie raw silang gagawin para kay Empoy, ang “Tondo Undead” na comedy-horror at meron din silang Aga Muhlach starrer.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.