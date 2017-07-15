Tekla: Bakit ako babalik sa drugs, pinagdaanan ko na ‘yun!

DALAWA sa mga celebrity contestants in tonight’s episode of Celebrity Bluff hoping to become richer by half a million pesos have instantly caught our attention: sina Diether Ocampo (with Martin del Rosario) at Super Tekla (with Tetay).

Pareho kasing nasa “floating status” ang career nina Diether at Tekla. Kapwa sila naghahanap ng masisilungang bubong: si Diether mula sa ABS-CBN, si Tekla na mula sa Wowowin which booted him out.

Sa kanilang guesting sa nasabing comedy game show, hudyat na kaya ‘yon of having found their new home, and this time for good?

Nakapanghihinayang kasi ang comedic talent ni Tekla. Ewan nga lang si Diether who has yet to prove himself as an actor to reckon with.

Anyway, makakasama nina Tekla-Tetay at Martin-Diether ang pinagsanib namang puwersa nina Glaiza de Castro at LJ Reyes. Umubra kaya ang husay ng pagkakampi-kampihan nila sa pamba-bluff nina Boobay, Brod Pete with master bluffer Edu Manzano?

Abangan sa Celebrity Bluff mamayang gabi!

More on Tekla, he strongly denied in a TV interview na lulong siya sa drugs kaya natanggal siya sa Wowowin, “Ano ang reason ko, bakit pa ako babalik du’n? Kasi, alam mo ba ang taong nagda-drugs or if you’re intoxicated ng drugs, hindi ka makakapag-isip nang maayos? Pinagdaanan ko na ‘yon.”