B-day wish ni Maymay Kay Edward: Huwag kang magbabago, minahal ka naming lahat kung sino ka!

“WISH ko sa ‘yo sana huwag kang magbago, kasi minahal ka ng tao kung sino ka!”
Ito ang birthday message ni Maymay Entrata para sa kanyang ka-loveteam na si Edward Barber.
Magse-celebrate ng kanyang ika-17 kaarawan ang binata bukas pero binigyan siya agad ng bonggang birthday dinner ng mga loyal fans nila ni Maymay kahapon.
Dugtong pa ni Maymay, “Tapos ano ka lang parang sana kung paano ka maging caring sa lahat ng tao sana ganon pa rin. Kung gaano ka-loveable na person, just stay who you are because all of us love you as who you are.”
Hirit pa ng dalaga sa kanyang birthday message kay Edward, “Sana ‘yung pagiging maalagain mo sa pamilya mo at ‘yung pagiging matulungin mo talaga kasi iyon ‘yung nagustuhan ko sa kanya, ‘yung pagiging matulungin po niya sa charity at tsaka sa mga bata. Huwag kang magbago at ‘yun maging maka-Diyos ka pa rin.”
