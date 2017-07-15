TV Host harap-harapang nilait ni female celebrity

HULA HOOP: Mahihiya ang Damon and Pythias friendship sa lalim ng pagkakaibigan ng isang male at isang female personality na ito. Bumilang na kasi nang napakaraming taon ang kanilang friendship only to crumble.

Nasaktan kasi ng babae ang damdamin ng male friend who’s reeling from a career crisis. Sukat ba naman kasing pinrangka ito ng babae, “You know what? You’re a better writer than a host!” Such pointblank words didn’t just pierce his heart, na-bad trip din ang lalaki.

Katwiran ng huli, paano raw masasabi ng babae that he’s not as good in the hosting department gayong,

“I bet she didn’t see me do my interviews (in a now-defunct show)!”

Mula noon ay tinabangan na si lalaki sa kanyang friend, ni pagtawag para kumustahin ito ay sinasadya niyang hindi gawin. How sad.