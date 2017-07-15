TV Host harap-harapang nilait ni female celebrity

HULA HOOP: Mahihiya ang Damon and Pythias friendship sa lalim ng pagkakaibigan ng isang male at isang female personality na ito. Bumilang na kasi nang napakaraming taon ang kanilang friendship only to crumble.
Nasaktan kasi ng babae ang damdamin ng male friend who’s reeling from a career crisis. Sukat ba naman kasing pinrangka ito ng babae, “You know what? You’re a better writer than a host!” Such pointblank words didn’t just pierce his heart, na-bad trip din ang lalaki.
Katwiran ng huli, paano raw masasabi ng babae that he’s not as good in the hosting department gayong,
“I bet she didn’t see me do my interviews (in a now-defunct show)!”
Mula noon ay tinabangan na si lalaki sa kanyang friend, ni pagtawag para kumustahin ito ay sinasadya niyang hindi gawin. How sad.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94