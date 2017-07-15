Gary pinaiyak ang mga pamilya ng ‘Resorts World tragedy’ victims

NABAWASAN ang lungkot at pait na nadarama ng mga kamag-anak ng mga nasawi sa trahedyang sinapit nila sa Resorts World Hotel & Casino nang mag-perform sa harap nila si Gary Valenciano.

Kaugnay ng pag-alala sa ika-40 araw ng trahedya ang dinaluhan ni GV kung saan nandoon ang pamilya ng 800 empleyadong namatay, kasama ang 300 guests, ayon sa post ni Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, asawa ni Gary.

“He did not just sing. He communicated a message that would impact forever the over 1,200 who came two nights ago on the 40th day since that unforgettable night at Resorts World Manila,” bahagi ng post ni Angeli.

Sinimulan ni Gary ang programa sa pagkanta ng hit song niyang “Could You Be Messiah” na sinundan ng “Break Me”, “Take Me Out Of The Dark”, “Natutulog Ba Ang Diyos” kasama si Mitoy Yonting at ang panghuli na “I Will Be Here.”

“Tears flowed with so much pain, release comfort and love. Thank you Gary for being at the right place at the right time on July 11. I personally will never forget that moving performance of my husband as he ministered to over a thousand and two hundred wounded hearts at the Newport Performing Arts Theater that night,” pagmamalaki ni Angeli sa asawa.