PNoy iaapela ang desisyon na kasuhan siya kaugnay ng Mamasapano

SINABI ng kampo ni dating pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III na nakatakdang iapela ang desisyon ni Ombudsman Conchita Morales na kasuhan siya kaugnay ng operasyon sa Mamasapano na naging dahilan ng pagkamatay ng 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force (SAF).

Ayon sa tagapagsalita ni Aquino na si dating deputy presidential spokesperson Abigail Valte na natanggap na ni Aquino ang kopya ng isinampang reklamo laban kay sa dating pangulo.

“Fomer president Benigno Aquino III received the order of the Ombudsman this after noon and is currently studying it with his lawyers, with the end view of filing a motion for reconsideration,” sabi ni Valte.

Kinuwestisyon naman ni Valte ang naging basehan ng Ombudsman sa pagkakaso kay Aquino.

“An initial reading shows that there may have been a misappreciation of some facts surrounding the incidewnt, leading to some erroneous conclusions. He will seek to clarify the same through a motion for reconsideration,” dagdag ni Valte.