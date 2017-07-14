PNoy kakasuhan sa Mamasapano incident

Ipinag-utos ng Office of the Ombudsman ang pagsasampa ng kasong kriminal laban kay dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III kaugnay ng Mamasapano incident kung saan 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force ang nasawi.

Sa ipinalabas na pahayag ng Ombudsman, si Aquino ay sasampahan ng kasong Usurpation of Authority (Article 177 ng Revised Penal Code) at paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019).

Kasama ni Aquino sa kaso sina dating Philippine National Police chief Director General Alan Purisima at ex-Director Getulio Napeñas ng SAF.

Sa resolusyon na inaprubahan ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales kahapon sinabi nito na alam ni Aquino na suspendido si Purisima pero pinayagan pa rin niya itong magkaroon ng partisipasyon sa isasagawang pag-atake.

“There is no gainsaying that President Aquino was fully aware that the Office of the Ombudsman had placed Purisima under preventive suspension at that time,” saad ng Ombudsman.

Si Purisima noon ay sinuspendi ng Ombudsman kaugnay ng pinasok nitong Werfast deal.

Sinalakay ng SAF ang kuta ng teroristang si Zulkifi Bin Hit alyas Marwan at Ahmad Akmad Uson sa Mamasapano, Maguindanao noong Enero 24, 2015.

Si Aquino ay dapat umanong kasuhan dahil sa kanyang partisipasyon sa pagpaplano ng Oplan Exodus, pag-apruba sa operasyon kahit na ito ay depektibo, at pagpayag na sumali si Purisima kahit suspendido ito.

“The fact remains that, at the time, particularly before and during the actual implementation of Oplan Exodus, Purisima was under preventive suspension, and that Purisima, despite being under preventive suspension, indeed played an active role in Oplan Exodus, as shown by all the record of SMS exchanges and findings in the Senate Committee Report on the Mamasapano incident, to the point that he was exercising a degree of authority and discretion over Napeñas and consequently, over the operation,” saad ng resolusyon.

Iginiit ni Morales na malinaw na ang isang suspendidong opisyal ay hindi dapat gumaganap sa kanyang tungkulin.

“Purisima would not have been placed in such a position of continuing to conduct himself, in relation to Oplan Exodus, in a manner as if he was not under preventive suspension at that time, from his position as PNP chief, were it not for the complicity and influence of President Aquino.”