Photographer ng isang diyaryo arestado sa droga sa GenSan Inquirer

ARESTADO ang isang photographer ng isang diyaryo matapos maaktuhang nagbebenta ng droga sa General Santos City kagabi. Nahuli ng mga miyembro ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Soccskargen Regional Office si Richard Basilio, 42, malapit sa isang inn sa kahabaan ng Davao Road national highway sa General Santos City. Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni PDEA Soccskargen Regional Office director Gil Castro Drug na nahuli sa akto si Basilio habang nagbebenta ng isang sachet ng shabu sa poser buyer sa halagang P500. Nakumpiska rin mula kay Basilio ang isang improvised tooter at lighter. Ilang oras makalipas ang kanyang pagkakahuli, naaresto rin ang kanya umano’y supplier sa isa pang operasyon sa kanyang bahay sa kahabaan ng Rajah Solaiman st. Barangay Calumpang. Kinilala ang suspek bilang Tommy Pabilona, 42. Nakumpiska mula kay Pabilona ang 0.8 gramo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P4,000 at ang buy-bust money. “Drug problem affects all walks of life, and this is disheartening that one of our partners in the media was involved in … illegal drugs,” sabi ni Castro. Nahaharap ang dalawa sa kasong paglabag sa section 5, Article II ng Republic Act 9165 o ang Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Kapwa nakakulong ang dalawang suspek sa detention facility ng PDEA regional office.

