Maja kinakarir ang pag-aaral ng English para sa Wildflower

NAPABILIB ang marami kay Maja Salvador nang mag-enroll siya sa Online English Enhancement Program.

Talagang proud pang ipinost ni Maja ang photo ng kanyang English course sa kanyang Instagram account.

“Well I admire her for doing so. Yung iba kase sobrang taas at perfect ang tingin sa sarili. There’s always room for improvement naman kase talaga. love love love. Kaya mo yan Ivy!”

“Go ateh! pag na enhance mo na ang English language i-apply mo yan sa Wildflower para mas kabog at fierce!”

“Good for her! At least binibigyan niya ng oras at panahon ang pag aaral kahit busy siya sa Wildflower at sa ibang projects.”