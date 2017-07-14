Shake drill isasagawa para masuri ang kahandaan ng MM

HUMINGI ng pang-unawa ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) sa publiko sa inaasahang trapik at abalang idudulot ng ikatlong metro-wide quake drill ngayong hapon.

Eksaktong alas-4 ng hapon, puputulin ang signal sa cell phone, mawawalan ng suplay ng kuryente at hihinto rin pansamantala ang operasyon ng mga tren ng 45 segundo para ipakita ang magiging epekto ng paggalaw ng West Valley Fault na inaaasahang magdudulot ng 7.2 magnitude na lindol.

Lalong magpalalala sa lagay ng trapik ang isasagawang earthquake drill matapos itapat sa araw ng Biyernes.

Sinabi ni Mon Santiago, head ng Metro Manila Crisis Monitoring and Management Center ng MMDA na talagang ginawa nila sa araw ng Biyernes ang drill para masubok ang kahandaan ng mga otoridad sa isang “worst case scenario.”

“We would also test the skills of those in charge of traffic management on how they could help bring a sense order in the event of a major quake,” sabi ni Santiago.

Inamin ni Santiago na libo-libong mananakay at motorista ang inaasahang maaapektuhan ng drill, na tumapat pa sa sale ng SM North Edsa.

“We will be inconvenienced because in reality that’s what would really happen. But an ounce of inconvenience could be negated by the fact that this exercise can help us in the end.We are doing this to strengthen our resilience [to such a disaster],” dagdag ni Santiago.

Samantala, magsasagawa rin ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Pasig ng drill ng pag-atake ng terorista kayat nagpatupad ng traffic rerouting sa Emerald Ave. ganap na alas-2 ng hapon.