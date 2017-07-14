Shake drill isasagawa para masuri ang kahandaan ng MM

HUMINGI ng pang-unawa ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) sa publiko sa inaasahang trapik at abalang idudulot ng ikatlong metro-wide quake drill ngayong hapon.
Eksaktong alas-4 ng hapon, puputulin ang signal sa cell phone, mawawalan ng suplay ng kuryente at hihinto rin pansamantala ang operasyon ng mga tren ng 45 segundo para ipakita ang magiging epekto ng paggalaw ng West Valley Fault na inaaasahang magdudulot ng 7.2 magnitude na lindol.
Lalong magpalalala sa lagay ng trapik ang isasagawang earthquake drill matapos itapat sa araw ng Biyernes.
Sinabi ni Mon Santiago, head ng Metro Manila Crisis Monitoring and Management Center ng MMDA na talagang ginawa nila sa araw ng Biyernes ang drill para masubok ang kahandaan ng mga otoridad sa isang “worst case scenario.”
“We would also test the skills of those in charge of traffic management on how they could help bring a sense order in the event of a major quake,” sabi ni Santiago.
Inamin ni Santiago na libo-libong mananakay at motorista ang inaasahang maaapektuhan ng drill, na tumapat pa sa sale ng SM North Edsa.
“We will be inconvenienced because in reality that’s what would really happen. But an ounce of inconvenience could be negated by the fact that this exercise can help us in the end.We are doing this to strengthen our resilience [to such a disaster],” dagdag ni Santiago.
Samantala, magsasagawa rin ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Pasig ng drill ng pag-atake ng terorista kayat nagpatupad ng traffic rerouting sa Emerald Ave. ganap na alas-2 ng hapon.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Inquirer
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94