DU30 nangako ng tulong sa mga biktima ng 6.5 magnitude na lindol sa Ormoc Bandera

DUMALAW si Pangulong Duterte sa Ormoc para personal na makita ang lawak ng pinsala na dulot ng 6.5 magnitude sa Leyte.

“Sa mga kababayan ko sa Ormoc, narito si Mocha (Uson), iniinterview ako. Ang masasabi ko, narito kami kasi tutulong kami sa inyo. Meron nang programa ang gobyerno kung paano ang pagpapatakbo (o gagawin) sa mga tulong na dumating,” sabi ni Duterte.

Tiniyak ni Duterte ang pagbangon ng Leyte.

“Si (Leyte) Gov. (Leopoldo Dominico) Petilla, narinig naman nya kung ano ang aming plano para sa inyo. Gagawin talaga namin yan,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

