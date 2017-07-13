DU30 itinalaga si CA Presiding Justice Reyes sa SC By Wensy Valenzuela Bandera Intern

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte si Court of Appeals (CA) Presiding Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. bilang bagong Associate Justice ng Korte Suprema. Pinalitan ni Reyes si Associate Justice Bienvenido L. Reyes na nagretiro noong Hulyo 6, 2017 sa edad na 70. Itinalaga si Reyes sa CA noong 1999 at naging Presiding Justice noong 2010. Naging Metropolitan Trial Court judge din siya sa Makati noong 1987 at sa San, Mateo Rizal noong 1990. Si Reyes ang ikatlong itinalaga ni Duterte sa Kataastaasang Hukuman.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.