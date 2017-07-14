Hugot ni Maine: Hindi lahat ng kaharap mo totoo!

“HINDI lahat ng kaharap mo totoo.”

‘Yan ang hanash ni Maine Mendoza which surprised many fans. Ang daming nag-react sa sinabing iyon ni Maine.

“Probably, hindi lahat ng kaharap mo ay totoo sa yo dahil ikaw din siguro hindi totoo sa kaharap mo. Thats why u feel the same thing,” said one guy.

“Kaya pala paranoid ang mga fans nya, mana sa kanya na paranoid,” observed another guy.

“Ikaw kaya ang Number 1 na hindi totoo sa mga kaharap at kausap. Ke Alden , CLINGY ka ngayon kc NEED mo sya!” wailed one fan.

“Kaya siguro plastic mga tao around you kasi plastic ka rin. You are so self-absorbed that u failed to appreciate good people around you. Sad!” comment ng isa pang guy.

Say ng isang magazine editor, ang AlDub cover ang pinakamabenta nilang cover.

But one guy wailed when Yes! 100 Most Beautiful List was topped by Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

“Napakalaking sampal nito sa aldub! Imagine bestseller daw ang YES! Magazine 100 Most Beautiful Stars Edition cover nila last year, so bakit hindi sila ang kinuhang cover this year?

“Note: Ang nilalagay sa annual cover ng 100 Most Beautiful Stars ay yung pinaka-relevant at pinaka-maraming achievements. Obviously, it’s KathNiel. They bagged the Box Office King and Queen title, and both their movie and teleserye this year are certified huge hit!

“Hindi kinuhang cover ang aldub for the very simple reason that they have not achieved anything remarkable this year. Samantalang si Kathryn, pangalawang beses na niyang maging no. 1 sa 100 Most Beautiful Stars!

“Kung sana ginalingan ng aldump niyo sa Destined To Be Yours nila, e di sana baka sila pa rin ang nasa cover this year, da ba? Real talk yan!”