Kampo ng LizQuen nabwisit sa titulong ibinigay kay Gil Cuerva

NAGWALA ang LizQuen fans nang tawagin ng Preview magazine ng “King of the Gil” si Gil Cuerva.
For the fans of Enrique Gil ay isa itong malaking pambabastos dahil ang idol nila ang original sa title na ‘yon.
Talagang na-bash ang magazine and we know where LizQuen fans are coming from.
“King of the Gil kasi si Enrique, di ba maka compose ng witty caption yung preview? E di ba mag sila at puno ng talented na writers?”
“Malamang ipaglalaban nila idol nila. And to be fair di naman masama sinabi nila.”
“Wala pang Lizquen King of the Gil na si Enrique.”
“Manggagamit Kamo ang magazine na yan para mapag usapan!”
“Korek! Gil Cuerva wasnt bashed. Ang Preview Mag ang nakatikim ng bashing which they deserve BTW for being INSENSITIVE.”
