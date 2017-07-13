Palasyo todo tanggol sa pagbabalik sa serbisyo ni Supt. Marcos

IPINAGTANGGOL ng Palasyo ang desisyon na pabalikin sa puwesto si Police Supt. Marvin Marcos na nauna nang kinasuhan dahil sa pagpatay kay Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr.

“The President respects and abides by the rule of law. Police Superintendent Marvin Marcos has served his suspension and is eligible to be back to duty,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Bukod kay Marcos, kinasuhan din ang 18 iba pang pulis kaugnay ng pagpatay kay Espinosa at isa pang preso.

“We leave the matter to the Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS) to explain its decision,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Madami naman ang nababahalang senador at kongresista sa naging desisyon ni Pangulong Duterte.