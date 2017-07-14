Daniel sa Kathniel fans na galit na galit kay Tony: My God! Relax lang guys, please!

DANIEL Padilla is asking KathNiel fans to stop bashing Tony Labrusca, the third wheel in his romance with Kathryn Bernardo in La Luna Sangre.

Pinalagan ni Tony sa social media ang walang-habas na panlalait sa kanya ng KathNiel fans.

“I’m sure (na) aware si Tony na mangyayari ‘yun (bashing). Pero kailangan niyang tanggapin. And kaysa kailangan niyang tanggapin yon (ay) kailangan ding tigil-tigilan ng mga fans. Tigilan ninyo. It’s just a show,” say ni Daniel.

“Pero relax lang, huwag kayo nang-aano ng mga tao dahil hindi naman sila ‘yun, character lang nila ‘yun. Relax. Kung nagagalit kayo, e, di effective (si Tony). Relax, my God. Guys, please,” pakiusap niya sa KathNiel fans.

Daniel noted na “marami rin natutuwa kaysa sa naba-bash. Marami akong nakikitang natutuwa sila kay Tony which is good, ‘di ba, meaning, effective siya (na actor) which is malaking tulong din ‘yon sa amin.

Kaya ‘yung mga nagagalit, ganoon naman talaga, negative, positive, it’s life.”

