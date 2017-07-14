‘Kabaliwan’ nina Solenn at Nico mabenta sa netizens By Jun Nardo Bandera

KAPIPIRMA lang muli ni Solenn Heussaff ng kontrata sa GMA at heto, dalawang bagong shows ang inilatag sa kanya bukod sa GMA News & Public Affairs show niyang Taste Buddies. Gaya ng unang nabalita, si Solenn ang bagong “babae” ni Dingdong Dantes sa Alyas Robin Hood Book 2. Patalbugan silang dalawa ni Andrea Torres sa pagpapaseksi sa pagbabalik ng action drama series ng GMA. Hindi pa umeere ang ARHB2 eh, isang weekly show naman ang nakatakdang gawin ni Solenn. Ito ay ang All Star Videoke kung saan makakasama naman niya ang Kapuso comedian na si Betong Sumaya bilang co-host. Bentang-benta kasi ngayon ang blog site ni Solenn kung saan napapanood ang kabaliwan nila ng asawang si Nico Bolzico, huh! Wala rin kasing kaarte-arte ang mag-asawang ito sa kanilang buhay mag-asawa. Ultimo nga ang mga “private” moments nila ay kanilang sine-share sa Instagram. Kaya naman aliw na aliw sa kanila ang mga netizens.

