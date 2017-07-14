Aldub nagsimula nang mag-training para sa bagong pelikula; kinakarir ang boksing By Jun Nardo Bandera

TODO-ENSAYO na sina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza ng Muay Thai at boxing bilang preparasyon sa gagawin nilang bagong movie. ‘Yun lang ang detalyeng sinabi ni Meng sa isang panayam ng GMA. Kinumpirma rin ng Phenomenal Star na babalik na rin siya sa Twitter matapos na sumama ang kanyang loob sa mga nega at trolls! Kaya naman nagbigay siya ng payo sa internet trolls at bashers na nagkakalat ng negativity sa social media. Ayon kay Maine, nasanay na siyang nagtsi-check ng Twitter tuwing umaga at bago matulog. “Minsan sobrang dami talaga ng negativity doon so parang nag-quit lang pero hindi naman permanently. Yes, babalik din siyempre. “Maging productive kesa manira ng kapwa,” rason ni Meng. Anyway, bukas, Sabado, ang second anniversary celebration ng AlDub loveteam sa Eat Bulaga kaya ang ADN ay kapit-bisig at sanib-puwersa upang magkaroon ng Twitter party para ibalik ang siglang sinimulan nilan bilang pagmamahal sa kanilang mga idolo!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.