Naaagnas na mga katawan narekober sa Marawi City

NAREKOBER ang mga naaagnas na katawan ng mga sibilyan na pinaniniwalaang pinatay ng teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City, ayon sa militar. Apat hanggang anim na sibilyan na nakasuot ng orange ng t-shirt ang natagpuan ng mga tropa mula sa 51st Infantry Battalion ng Philippine Army kamakalawa ng umaga, ayon kay Joint Task Force Marawi spokesperson Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera.

Idinagdag ni Herrera na pinaniniwalaang pinatay ang mga biktima sa unang bahagi pa lamang ng krisis base sa video na inilabas ng teroristang grupo sa social media.

Samantala, umabot na sa 92 tropa ng gobyerno ang napatay matapos namang umabot na sa ika-52 araw ang bakbakan kahapon.

Sinabi pa ni Herrera na 45 sibilyan na ang nasawi, samantalang 392 terorista ang napapatay.

