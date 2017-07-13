Imee Marcos nagpasaklolo sa SC vs banta ng Kamara na ipaaresto siya INQUIRER.net

NAGPASAKLOLO kahapon si Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee R. Marcos sa Korte Suprema kaugnay ng banta ng Kamara na ipaaresto siya. Sa 67-pahinang omnibus petition, kasama ang tinaguraiang ‘Ilocos 6’, na sina Pedro S. Agcaoili Jr., Encarnacion A. Gaor, Josephine P. Calajate, Genedine D. Jambaro, Eden C. Battulayan at Evangeline C. Tabulog—hiniling nila sa Kataastaasang Hukuman na ito naang humawak sa petisyon para sa inihaing petisyon ng habeas corpus sa Court of Appeals (CA). Ito’y sa harap naman ng banta ng Kamara na siya ay ipapaaresto kung hindi dadalo sa pagdinig ng Mababang Kapulungan at ang patuloy na pagkadetine sa anim na empleyado ng Ilocos Norte provincial government kaugnay ng umano’y maling paggamit ng P66.45 milyong pondo mula sa tobacco excise fund.

Hiniling din ni Marcos sa Korte Suprema na ipag-utos ang pagpapalaya sa ‘Ilocos 6’.

