Koreanang manager tinuruan ng leksyon ni Alex Gonzaga, di marunong rumespeto

LUMABAS ang pagiging palaban ni Alex Gonzaga sa loob ng isang Korean restaurant.

Tinuruan lang naman ng TV host-actress ang isang Koreana na manager daw ng isang Korean resto sa Pasig kung saan sila nag-bonding ng kanyang mga kaibigan.

Sa kanyang Twitter account, ikinuwento ng dalaga kung ano ang naging experience nila nang kumain sila sa nasabing resto. Aniya, hindi nila nagustuhan ang inasal ng nasabing restaurant manager nang sabihin nila ang kanilang request sa isang waiter.

Gusto raw kasi nilang papalitan ang inorder nilang meat dahil puro taba ang inihain sa kanila.

Pero sa halip na magpaliwanag nang maayos, pinagalitan at sinigawan daw talaga sila ng mahaderang Korena na akala mo’y siya na ang may-ari ng Pilipinas.

“I asked the waiter to change our beef belly order with less fat, then the Korean manager/owner started attacking our table.

“She kept on shouting at us while explaining that they can’t do that. My friends and I also observed how rude they treat their soldiers,” bahagi ng tweet ni Alex.

Dugtong pa ng aktres, “I called the manager and told her she should not be rude to any customers, especially when she’s in the Philippines, because we are all hospitable and caring to everyone here. It’s because of us that’s why they have their business and they are earning.”

At sa huli, ito ang naging mensahe ni Alex sa bawat Pinoy na mapapasabak din sa ganitong uri ng insidente, “Lesson: don’t let anyone, especially foreigners, disrespect you in your own country.”