P124M jackpot ng Grand Lotto sa Sabado By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aakyat sa P124 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa Sabado.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 48-16-53-13-14-18.

Umabot sa P119.393 milyon ang jackpot sa bola noong Miyerkules ng gabi. Nagkakahalaga naman ng P22 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P200,000 ang limang mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero.

Tig-P2,080 naman ang 424 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 10,617 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Noong Abril 24 pa walang tumatama ng jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto.

Huli itong tinamaan noong Abril 22. Isang mananaya ang nanalo ng P137.2 milyon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.