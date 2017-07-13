Pangako ni Justin Bieber kay Kim: ‘I will see you in the Philippines!’

KIM Chiu unleashed the fangirl in her when she posted a short video on her Instagram which showed Justin Bieber’s Facebook Live video.

Nag-I love you si Kim sa comment sa kanya at nag-respond naman ang Hollywood superstar ng “Chinita, I will see you in the Philippines!”

“Ok just had to post this ‘OMG’ moment!!! Check my stories for more fangirl moments with @ilovekaye. Hahaha! #BieberFever!!! Hello @justinbieber,” say ni Kim sa caption.

Sa kanilang comment sa IG ni Kim ay inggit na inggit ang fans ng dalaga.

“Nanonood ako ng live ni JB nung nangyari to. Hahahaha kaloka lang talaga. Nakakainggit ka sa dami nung nag comment sa live yung iyo @chinitaprincess yung isa sa mga nabasa niya.”

“Grabe talaga this. bieber na yan ah!! swerte mo talaga @chinitaprincess.”

“Huhuhu!!!! Nakakainggit!!!”

Nangako naman si Kim na bibili siya ng ticket sa concert ni Justin sa Manila.