Kris ibinandera ang pasalubong ng dyowa ni James galing Italy; posibleng maging bff

IPINAGMALAKI ni Kris Aquino ang pasalubong sa kanya ni Michela Cazzola, girlfriend ng former husband niyang si James Yap. Galing sa Italy sina James at Michela kasama ang kanilang anak. “A lovely, thoughtful gesture. Thank you @michelacazzola for the pasalubong,” caption ni Kris sa Instagram photo ng pasalubong ni Michella. “A little something from my hometown,” nakalagay naman sa post ng GF ni James. Kahit girlfriend ng dating asawa, no bad blood sa kanilang dalawa. In fact, dahil sa kabaitan ni Michela sa anak na si Bimby, nakabuo ng tunay na friendship ang past and present ni James, huh!

