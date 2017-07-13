Zsa Zsa ginunita ang ika-5 taon pagkamatay ni Mang Dolphy

MARAMING tagasuporta ng Comedy King na si Mang Dolphy ang natuwa sa ginagawa pa ring pag-alala ni Zsa Zsa Padilla sa kamatayan ng kanyang dating partner.
Hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin nakakalimutan ng Divine Diva na gunitain ang death anniversary ng yumaong komedyante.
Personal talaga siyang dumalaw sa puntod ng Hari Ng Komedya sa The Heritage sa Taguig City nitong nakaraang Lunes.
Sa kanyang Instagram account, ipinost ni Zsa Zsa ang litrato ng puntod ni Mang Dolphy kasama ang isang bungkos ng bulaklak na inialay niya sa dating kasintahan.
Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “Today marks the 5th year of Dolphy’s passing. Although he lives in our hearts and mind, he is greatly missed.
“Please say a little prayer for him… Oh Lord, the God of mercies, grant unto the souls of Thy servants the anniversary day of whose burial we are keeping, a place of solace, of peaceful rest, of glorious light. Through Christ our Lord. Amen,” mensahe pa ng singer-actress na kamakailan lang ay nakipagbalikan sa boyfriend niyang architect na si Conrad Onglao.
