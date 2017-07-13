Shaina mag-aaral ng Farm Tourism, Psychology

SA huling panayam namin kay Shaina Magdayao ay plano nitong mag-aral ng BS Psychology para lubos siyang magkaroon ng kaalaman sa itinayo nilang Smile Cares Foundation katuwang ang Yes Pinoy Foundation ni Dingdong Dantes.

Ang payo sa aktres ng legal adviser ng foundation na si Atty. Lucille Sering, “She advised me to take online classes, meron siyang sinasabing university in Melbourne, Australia na I forgot the name, it’s really time consuming with the work I have now taping for The Better Half, so hindi ko pa alam kung paano ko hahatiin, but definitely after that.”

Bukod sa Psychology ay plano ring mag-enrol ni Shaina sa UP Los Baños, “I’m gonna take crash courses and we’re setting up ‘yung Farm Tourism kasi wala naman talaga ako kaalam-alam doon, so we’re gonna work with the best. We’re gonna take-up weekend courses yata.

Speaking of The Better Half, nagkita na uli sina Camille (Shaina) at Rafael (JC de Vera) base sa umeereng kuwento ng serye. Talagang inabangan ng sumusubaybay kung muling magkakalapit ang kalooban nila pagkatapos nilang maghiwalay.

Nakakuha ang TBH sa national TV rating na 14.8%, kumpara sa bagong katapat nitong programa sa GMA 7 na nakapagtala naman ng 12.6%, ayon sa datos ng Kantar Media.

Naging usap-usap din sa online ang palabas matapos maging trending topic ang official hashtag ng palabas na #TBHSigawNgPuso na nakakuha ng libo-libong tweets mula sa netizens.

Mas maraming pang dapat abangan ang mga manonood dahil mas magiging kumplikado pa ang kanilang mga buhay dahil habang muling ipinapadama nina Camille at Rafael ang kanilang pagmamahal para sa isa’t isa, susubukan namang ipaglaban ni Marco (Carlo Aquino) ang kanyang pag-ibig upang muling masungkit ang puso ng dating asawa.

Bukod naman sa mga plano niyang mabawi si Marco, patuloy naman ang pagtago ni Bianca (Denise Laurel) ng mga ebidensyang siya ang pumatay kay Juancho (Epy Quizon) sa tulong ng kanyang ama.

Kaya laging tutukan ang The Better Half pagkatapos ng Pusong Ligaw sa ABS-CBN.