Kidnapping case na isampa ni Vina laban kay Cedric Lee umusad na By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

MAY tumawag sa amin kahapon mula sa Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court at sinabing sumampa na sa korte ang kidnapping case ni Vina Morales laban sa ama ng anak niyang si Cedric Lee. Kuwento ng aming source, nagpiyansa raw si Cedric at nag-plead ng “not guilty” kahapon ng umaga. Hindi nakitang dumalo si Vina sa arraignment kaya hindi siya nakunan ng pahayag. Balitang may mediation hearing daw sa Hulyo 27. Matatandaang inireklamo ni Vina ang dating partner matapos nitong suwayin ang utos ng korte para sa kanyang visitation rights sa anak nilang si Ceana Lee. Nabanggit ng singer-actress na ang visitation rights ni Cedric sa anak nila ay tuwing araw ng Sabado pero hindi raw ito sinunod ng negosyante. Habang sinusulat namin ito ay hinihintay namin ang sagot ni Vina at abogadang si Atty. Lucille Sering tungkol sa detalye ng kaso. Bukas din ang pahinang ito sa paliwanag ni Cedric Lee.

