Banta ng anak kay male star: Magpapakamatay ako!

HULA hoop: Marahil, at the back of his mind ay naglalaro rin sa isang male personality na ito ang ideyang his partner is cheating on him.
Kung tutuusi’y meron naman siyang magagawa if his hunch will prove him right. Without much thought, he can pack his stuff in a huff, bolt the doors of their home, settle in some place (probably abroad) and stay there for God-knows-when.
Pero balitang may pumipigil sa personalidad na ‘yon. Not that he adores his partner at ikamamatay niya kapag nawala ito sa kanyang buhay.
Tanggap na niya marahil that he’s a hen-pecked (read: pindeho) mate, na meron naman siguro silang mamahaling inidoro sa kanilang kubeta ay kung bakit sa ulo niya gustong dumumi ang kanyang dyowa.
Ang dinig namin, what’s stopping him from breaking loose from his partner ay dahil sa isang napakahalagang nilalang sa buhay nilang magdyowa: their offspring. Hindi raw kasi nito kakayanin na mapariwara ang anak.
Diumano, may banta ang anak na gagawa ng isang matinding bagay na ikawawasak nito mismo. Suicide, what else can it be?
Knock on wood.
