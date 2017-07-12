DA official sa CDO sinuspinde By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinuspinde ng Office of the Ombudsman ang regional officer ng Department of Agriculture sa Cagayan de Oro City kaugnay ng maanomalyang fertilizer program nito. Isang buwan at isang araw na suspendido si Lealyn Ramos, Regional Executive Director ng DA-CDO matapos mapatunayan na guilty sa kasong Simple Neglect of Duty. Ayon sa Ombudsman mula 2009 hanggang 2012 ay bumili ang National Irrigation Authority ng libong bag/litro ng organic fertilizer na may kabuuang halagang P17.6 milyon. Sa imbestigasyon, lumabas na maanomalya ang pagbili dahil hindi kuwalipikado ang supplier na mag-suplay ng fertilizer at pesticide. Kuwestynable rin umano ang kalidad ng produkto at hindi rin dumaan sa public bidding. Nalaman din ng Ombudsman na si Regina Salazar, ang misis ni dating NIA administrator Carlos Salazar, ay isa sa mga supplier ng fertilizer. “Respondent was required to oversee and monitor the implementation of the projects to make sure that they are successful. If it were really true that [Ramos], through her subordinates, conducted monitoring and actual inspection of the fertilizers and pesticides when they were delivered to NIA Regional Office X, the defects on their quality and specifications could have been discovered at that time.” Ang kalihim ng Department of Agriculture ang inatasan na magpatupad ng suspensyon. Sakaling umalis na sa gobyerno si Ramos ang kanyang parusa ay magiging multa na nagkakahalaga ng isang buwan at isang araw niyang sahod.

