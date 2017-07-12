Supt. Marcos balik-duty –PNP chief

Ibabalik na sa duty si Supt. Marvin Marcos, ang police official na nakasuhan para sa pagkamatay ni Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. ng Albuera, Leyte, ayon kay PNP chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa. Ibabalik na sa duty si Supt. Marvin Marcos, ang police official na nakasuhan para sa pagkamatay ni Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. ng Albuera, Leyte, ayon kay PNP chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa. “Back to full duty status siya (Marcos) so he can be utilized again by the PNP for whatever assignment na puwedeng ibigay sa kanya,” sabi ni Dela Rosa sa mga reporter. Ibabalik si Marcos sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), na magpapasya kung saan itatalaga ang police official, anang PNP chief. Ayon pa kay Dela Rosa, naayos na ang kasong administratibo ni Marcos kaya wala nang dahilan para hindi ito makapagtrabaho. “Yung kanyang criminal [case], bahala na ‘yun. As far as the administrative is concerned, naresolve na ‘yon,” ani Dela Rosa. Matatandaan na sinampahan ng kasong murder at kasong administratibo si Marcos para sa raid nauwi sa pagkamatay ni Espinosa at isa pang inmate sa Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail sa Baybay City noong Nobyembre 5, 2016. Matapos iyo’y ibinaba ng korte ang kaso sa homicide, kaya nakapagpiyansa si Marcos.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.